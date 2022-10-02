Mohoric pips Vingegaard to win Tour of Croatia

(@FahadShabbir)

Osijek, Croatia, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :Slovenian rider Matej Mohoric won the Tour of Croatia on Sunday finishing just one second ahead of Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard.

Dane Vingegaard, 25, competing in his first race since winning the Tour in July, had gone into the final stage in the leader's red jersey.

But the Jumbo Visma rider was unable to position himself in the final sprint won by Italian Elia Viviani.

Viviani, riding for Ineos Grenadiers, finished the stage ahead of Bahrain's Mohoric who won the race by a slim margin on Vingegaard.