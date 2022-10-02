UrduPoint.com

Mohoric Pips Vingegaard To Win Tour Of Croatia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 02, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Mohoric pips Vingegaard to win Tour of Croatia

Osijek, Croatia, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :Slovenian rider Matej Mohoric won the Tour of Croatia on Sunday finishing just one second ahead of Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard.

Dane Vingegaard, 25, competing in his first race since winning the Tour in July, had gone into the final stage in the leader's red jersey.

But the Jumbo Visma rider was unable to position himself in the final sprint won by Italian Elia Viviani.

Viviani, riding for Ineos Grenadiers, finished the stage ahead of Bahrain's Mohoric who won the race by a slim margin on Vingegaard.

Related Topics

France Bahrain Croatia July Sunday Race Slim

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 October 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd October 2022

9 hours ago
 Ukraine forces entering key town in Russia-annexed ..

Ukraine forces entering key town in Russia-annexed region

18 hours ago
 Biden Says Venezuela Released Seven Jailed US Citi ..

Biden Says Venezuela Released Seven Jailed US Citizens

18 hours ago
 'Phenomenal' Arsenal sink Spurs to prove title cre ..

'Phenomenal' Arsenal sink Spurs to prove title credentials

18 hours ago
 Dortmund miss chance to go top with 'bitter' colla ..

Dortmund miss chance to go top with 'bitter' collapse in Cologne

18 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.