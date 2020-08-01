UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moin Ul Haque Assumes Charge As New Pakistan's Ambassador To China

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 01st August 2020 | 10:30 AM

Moin ul Haque assumes charge as new Pakistan's Ambassador to China

BEIJING, August 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2020 ) :Moin ul Haque has arrived and assumed the charge of new Ambassador of Pakistan to China.

"Arrived today in Beijing and assumed the charge of Ambassador of Pakistan to China. A great honour indeed," Ambassador Moin ul Haq tweeted after arriving in the Chinese capital.

"Pakistan and China are iron brothers.

Looking forward to contributing to further strengthening of Pak-China special ties along with my wonderful team at the Embassy," he added.

Moin ul Haq, joined Foreign Service of Pakistan in 1987, and has served in Sri Lanka, Canada, and Turkey. In 2013, he was appointed Director General (Europe), Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and later assumed the position of Chief of Protocol, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He remained Ambassador of Pakistan to France and accredited to Principality of Monaco from 2017 to 2020.

Related Topics

Pakistan Sri Lanka Europe Turkey China Canada France Beijing Monaco 2017 2020 From

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 1 August 2020

21 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

ADDED directs businesses follow precautionary meas ..

9 hours ago

MoHAP conducts 54,727 additional COVID-19 tests in ..

11 hours ago

UAE launches annual charitable Eid clothing projec ..

12 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed honour UAE ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.