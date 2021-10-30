Moldova and Russia extend gas contract after dispute

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :Moldova and Russian state energy giant Gazprom said Friday they had reached a deal to extend by five years a deal to supply gas to the ex-Soviet country after a bitter price dispute.

"The parties reached an agreement on the price formula, the audit of the Moldova-Gaz debt and on subsequent dialogue for repayments," Moldovan foreign ministry spokesman Daniel Voda said in a statement.