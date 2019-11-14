UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moldova Forms Pro-Russian Minority Government

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 08:50 PM

Moldova forms pro-Russian minority government

Chisinau, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :Moldovan lawmakers on Thursday approved a new minority government controlled by the Socialist Party of pro-Russian President Igor Dodon, two days after the dissolution of a pro-European government.

The former Soviet republic between Romania and Ukraine has been rocked by political crises in recent years linked to sharp divisions between pro-European parties and those who favour closer ties with Moscow.

The pro-Russian Socialist Party has only 36 lawmakers in the 101-seat parliament but managed to form a government with support from 27 lawmakers of the Democratic Party led by exiled oligarch Vlad Plahotniuc.

A total of 62 lawmakers approved the new government with 47-year-old technocrat Ion Chicu as prime minister. Six of the 11 cabinet members previously served as Dodon's aides.

Dodon signed a decree on the new government and lawmakers swore an oath to formally take power, his press service said.

New prime minister Chicu is not a member of the Socialist Party. He is an economist who has worked in senior roles in banks and major companies in Moldova and served as finance minister from December 2018 to June this year for a government dominated by the Democratic Party.

The previous pro-European prime minister Maia Sandu took power in June but lost a vote of no confidence on Tuesday after a row over the appointment of a prosecutor general in a country known for rampant corruption.

She came to power after the formation of the first-ever coalition between pro-Russian and pro-Western deputies, whose aim was to push out Plahotniuc, a controversial figure alleged to wield vast power.

Her coalition government with the Socialist Party resolved a three-month political crisis and was backed by the European Union, the United States and Russia.

Analysts said the new government brought Moldova back into Russia's orbit.

"It's obvious that the Socialists used the pro-European ACUM alliance and its partners... to remove from power the oligarch Vladimir Plahotniuc, whom they could not handle on their own," political analyst Victor Ciobanu told AFP.

"After eliminating this threat, they turned away from their partners and de facto created a pro-Russian government," he said.

Related Topics

Corruption Prime Minister Ukraine Moscow Minority Russia Parliament Vote European Union Vladimir Putin Alliance Romania United States Moldova June December 2018 From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Quaid-e Azam Trophy Second XI: Ali Usman takes fiv ..

6 minutes ago

31St Convocation Of Pakistan Navy Engineering Coll ..

15 minutes ago

Dubai Financial Services Authority extends MoU wit ..

26 minutes ago

Dubai World Central passenger traffic reaches 1.3m ..

26 minutes ago

Egyptian President visits ADNOC’s stand at ADIPE ..

56 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler receives astronauts Hazza Al Mansour ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.