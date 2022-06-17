Moldova hails 'important' move towards EU candidacy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chisinau, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :Moldova's President Maia Sandu on Friday hailed as an "important moment" the decision of the European Commission to recommend granting EU candidate status to the ex-Soviet country.

The European Commission on Friday recommended that Ukraine, which Russia invaded on February 24, and Moldova each be formally named a "candidate" for joining the EU.

"This is an important moment for the future of the Republic of Moldova, and this is the hope our citizens need," Sandu said on Telegram.

"We know that the process will be difficult, but we are determined to follow this path, the purpose of which is to consolidate our country in the space of European values, on the path of progress and prosperity," she added.

Sandu said the EC's decision "encourages us and strengthens our confidence that we are on the right track".

Foreign minister Nicu Popescu called the decision "a historic day on the path of Moldova's accession to the European Union".

He said on Facebook that Moldova's citizens "together took another step in the irreversible rapprochement of the country with the great European family".

EU leaders are set to discuss granting both countries candidacy at a summit in Brussels next week.

If granted, the status could open up a years-long path towards joining the 27-nation bloc.