(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Moldova , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :Moldova is continuing to monitor the situation in its breakaway region of Transnistria, a top Defense Ministry official said Thursday.

Speaking to local media, the State Secretary of the Ministry of Defense, Valeriu Mija, said they should not ignore claims about the region.

His remarks came after Russia said early Thursday that Ukraine is preparing an "armed provocation" against Transnistria, which is internationally recognized as part of Moldova.

"We are constantly monitoring the situation to understand how accurate these statements are," added Mija.

Moldova, a former Soviet republic, sits on Ukraine's southwest border and is located around 50 kilometers (31 miles) from the Ukrainian port city of Odesa.

Transnistria is currently controlled by pro-Russian separatists.