Moldova Says Paid Russian Gas Debt After Supply Threat

Fri 26th November 2021

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Moldova said Friday that it had paid off its debts to Gazprom after the Russian energy giant threatened to cut off gas supplies in the small ex-Soviet country.

Friday was Moldova's deadline to make the outstanding payments of over $74 million (66 million Euros), according to Moldova's Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu.

Initially set for Wednesday, Russia had extended the deadline by 48 hours as a gesture of "goodwill".

Moldova's parliament on Thursday approved changes to the budget to help Gazprom's subsidiary Moldovagaz pay off its debt.

Moldovagaz, the national energy company half-owned by Gazprom, said in a statement Friday that it had transferred the payment to the Russian firm "for the consumption of natural gas in October and in the first half of November this year."Wedged between Romania and Ukraine, Moldova has traditionally received gas from Russia via its pro-Moscow separatist region of Transnistria and through Ukraine.

