UrduPoint.com

Moldova Says Russian Missiles That Hit Ukraine Crossed Its Airspace

Umer Jamshaid Published October 10, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Chisinau, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :Moldova said Monday that Russian cruise missiles targeting Ukraine had crossed its airspace, and summoned Moscow's envoy to demand an explanation.

"Three cruise missiles launched on Ukraine this morning from Russian ships in the Black Sea crossed Moldova's airspace," Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu said on Twitter.

"I instructed that Russia's ambassador be summoned to provide an explanation."Popescu expressed outrage at the many strikes carried out on Ukrainian cities on Monday, a day after Moscow blamed Ukraine for an explosion on a bridge connecting Crimea to Russia.

"Appalled by multiple Russian rocket strikes on cities across Ukraine, including the capital Kyiv, striking civilian targets. Russia must stop killing," he said.

