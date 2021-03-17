UrduPoint.com
Moldovan President Nominates New Candidate For PM

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 03:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :BUCHAREST, March 16 (APP/Xinhua) : Moldovan President Maia Sandu late Tuesday nominated Igor Grosu, acting chairman of the Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS), as the candidate for prime minister.

"I ruled to nominate Igor Grosu as the candidate for the office of Moldova's prime minister. I asked Mr. Grosu to prepare the program and the governance team, with which he is to go to parliament," Sandu said at a press briefing following her separated consultations with all parliamentary factions earlier in the day.

"So, now a decision remains after the Parliament... we'll see what the factions' decision will be," said Sandu.

Despite the nomination, the head of state still insisted on the idea of holding a snap general election and hoped that it would happen in the coming summer.

The PAS remained firm on its position that a snap parliamentary election should be held this year, Grosu, acting chief of the party founded and led by Sandu before she became president, stressed soon after the party's consultations with Sandu.

Moldova has been governing by a caretaker cabinet since Prime Minister Ion Chicu resigned on Dec.

23, 2020.

On Feb. 11, the first attempt to form a new government failed after Natalia Gavrilita, the candidate for Prime Minister designated by the president, didn't obtain any vote in the parliament. Then, Sandu nominated once again Gavrilita for the premiership, but her decree was later declared unconstitutional by the country's Constitutional Court.

Local media said that Sandu has been pushing for an early parliamentary election soon after her election as president at the end of last year.

According to a survey conducted late last year, if an early election is held in the near future, the PAS may win and become the largest party in the new parliament.

Currently, the Party of Socialists, led by former President Igor Dodon, is the largest party in parliament with 37 seats, while the PAS has 15 seats.

If the current attempt to form the government fails, the parliament may be dissolved and a snap parliamentary election will be called.

Under Moldova's constitution, an early parliamentary election is triggered if parliament fails twice to vote in a new government.

