UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moldova's Prime Minister Announces Surprise Resignation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 06:40 PM

Moldova's prime minister announces surprise resignation

Chisinau, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Moldovan Prime Minister Ion Chicu announced his resignation on Wednesday, paving the way for early parliamentary elections in the ex-Soviet country.

The announcement comes on the eve of the inauguration of President-elect Maia Sandu, a pro-European politician who defeated Moscow-backed incumbent Igor Dodon in a November vote.

Chicu made the announcement several hours before parliament was due to consider a vote of no confidence in the government that was initiated by the opposition.

Thousands protested earlier this month demanding the government's resignation and dissolution of parliament after it passed legislation that would limit presidential powers.

Sandu's supporters saw the measure as a way to reduce her future influence in favour of a parliament that is controlled by Dodon's supporters, but the bill was blocked in early December by the Constitutional Court.

On Wednesday Dodon said the prime minister decided to resign "not because of the vote of no confidence put forward by the opposition and not under pressure from the protesters, but in order to launch the procedure for early parliamentary elections.

" He added that Chicu's resignation leads to the automatic dissolution of Moldova's government.

According to the outgoing president, Sandu can either nominate her own candidate for prime minister or develop a "road map" for an early legislative vote.

He said that "new president Maia Sandu will need to take on full responsibility for the situation".

Moldova has been split between supporters of closer relations with Moscow and those who favour European integration, in particular through the country's cultural ties with neighbouring Romania.

Sandu's victory marked a setback for Russia, which is anxious to preserve its influence there and has troops deployed to the Russian-speaking breakaway region of Transnistria.

In her campaign the 48-year-old former prime minister vowed to fight corruption in the country of some 3.5 million people, one of the poorest in Europe.

Related Topics

Corruption Prime Minister Moscow Russia Europe Parliament Vote Road Split Romania Moldova November December From Government Million Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange lists Zee Stores on ..

1 minute ago

Dubai Culture seeks to transform libraries into cr ..

16 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler forms Board of Trustees of UoS

16 minutes ago

EPAA distributes 4,700 seedlings to government dep ..

31 minutes ago

Fujairah oil product inventory drops 4%, led by mi ..

31 minutes ago

PITB, KPITB & Partner Universities from KP sign Ag ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.