Chisinau, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Moldova's Moscow-backed President Igor Dodon on Monday conceded defeat to his pro-European challenger Maia Sandu in the second round of a presidential election.

With all the ballots counted, Sandu, who has promised to bring the poor ex-Soviet country closer to the West, won 57.75 percent of the vote against 42.25 percent for Dodon.

"Preliminary results have shown that Maia Sandu has won," Dodon told reporters after the Sunday run-off, congratulating Sandu.

He also said his campaign had registered an "unprecedented amount of violations" but asked his supporters not to take to the streets.

"We don't need destabilisation," he added.

Sandu's election is seen by analysts as a major blow to the Kremlin, which had pinned hopes on Dodon winning a new term.

Russia had wanted polarised Moldova to remain in its sphere of influence at a time when several Kremlin-aligned governments are rocked by political unrest and security crises.

EU member Romania and pro-Western Ukraine rushed to congratulate 48-year-old Sandu. Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said Moldovans had chosen "a path of progress".

Moldova has close historical ties with neighbouring Romania and they share a common language.