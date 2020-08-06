UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mom Who Lost Son To Virus Seeks Grace In Brazil's Tragedy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 09:50 AM

Mom who lost son to virus seeks grace in Brazil's tragedy

Rio de Janeiro, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :COVID-19 snuck up on Regina Evaristo as unexpectedly as it did the rest of Brazil.

One day, her son Alan was a dynamic young nurse, generous and full of life. The next day, he got sick. Fifteen days later, he was gone.

She never got a last hug, last goodbye or even a last look.

Alan was given a rushed burial by grave-diggers in protective suits, a scene that has played out countless times across Brazil as its death toll from the new coronavirus has surged to nearly 100,000, the second-highest in the world after the United States.

"It leaves a gaping wound," said Evaristo, a woman of 54 who runs a charity she and Alan founded together in 2009 out of her house in Rio de Janeiro.

"The person just disappears. You get a phone call saying, 'He died.' You can't see him.

You can't hold a wake. It is pain intensified to maximum strength." Alan was 38 years old. It was April 22, when the pandemic was just starting to explode in Brazil, which had registered 2,906 deaths at that point.

Instead of giving in to despair, Evaristo decided to turn their small charity, ALEA, into a massive medical aid operation.

She has raised a flood of donations and delivered thousands of badly lacking protective supplies and even meals to health care staff at hospitals in some of the poorest, hardest-hit areas in Brazil.

She is fighting to save other doctors and nurses from the lack of training, equipment and resources she blames for killing her son.

But it is an uphill battle in this sprawling South American country, where President Jair Bolsonaro has sown divisions by downplaying the virus as a "little flu."

Related Topics

World Flood Died Young Rio De Janeiro Regina Brazil United States April Women From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

29 minutes ago

NCM issues poor horizontal visibility warning unti ..

8 hours ago

Ajman Souq fire brought under control, no casualti ..

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences to Albanian P ..

10 hours ago

England v Pakistan 1st Test scoreboard

9 hours ago

Pakistan cricket chief urges England to tour befor ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.