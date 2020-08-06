(@FahadShabbir)

Rio de Janeiro, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :COVID-19 snuck up on Regina Evaristo as unexpectedly as it did the rest of Brazil.

One day, her son Alan was a dynamic young nurse, generous and full of life. The next day, he got sick. Fifteen days later, he was gone.

She never got a last hug, last goodbye or even a last look.

Alan was given a rushed burial by grave-diggers in protective suits, a scene that has played out countless times across Brazil as its death toll from the new coronavirus has surged to nearly 100,000, the second-highest in the world after the United States.

"It leaves a gaping wound," said Evaristo, a woman of 54 who runs a charity she and Alan founded together in 2009 out of her house in Rio de Janeiro.

"The person just disappears. You get a phone call saying, 'He died.' You can't see him.

You can't hold a wake. It is pain intensified to maximum strength." Alan was 38 years old. It was April 22, when the pandemic was just starting to explode in Brazil, which had registered 2,906 deaths at that point.

Instead of giving in to despair, Evaristo decided to turn their small charity, ALEA, into a massive medical aid operation.

She has raised a flood of donations and delivered thousands of badly lacking protective supplies and even meals to health care staff at hospitals in some of the poorest, hardest-hit areas in Brazil.

She is fighting to save other doctors and nurses from the lack of training, equipment and resources she blames for killing her son.

But it is an uphill battle in this sprawling South American country, where President Jair Bolsonaro has sown divisions by downplaying the virus as a "little flu."