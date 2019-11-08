UrduPoint.com
Momota Survives To Close On 10th Badminton Title Of 2019

Momota survives to close on 10th badminton title of 2019

Shanghai, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :Defending champion and world number one Kento Momota battled past former number one Viktor Axelsen to reach the Fuzhou China Open semi-finals on Friday.

The 25-year-old Japanese player, who is chasing a 10th title of 2019, suffered a second-game wobble before winning 21-18, 12-21, 21-16 in their quarter-final.

Momota will play Axelsen's fellow Dane Rasmus Gemke or Hong Kong's Angus Ng Ka-long in the last four on Saturday.

Victory for the all-action player, the reigning two-time world champion, was his 13th in 15 matches against Axelsen, now ranked sixth in the world.

In the women's draw, world number one Tai Tzu-ying of Taiwan faces Japan's world number two Nozomi Okuhara in the semi-finals.

Tai was forced to fight for her spot in the last four, defeating unseeded Kim Ga-Eun of South Korea 21-15, 11-21, 21-13.

