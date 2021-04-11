UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Monaco Beat Dijon To Stay In Ligue 1 Title Hunt

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 10:30 PM

Monaco beat Dijon to stay in Ligue 1 title hunt

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :Monaco defeated basement side Dijon 3-0 on Sunday to stay in contention in a four-team title race in Ligue 1, moving back to within four points of leaders Lille.

Stevan Jovetic swept in the rebound after Wissam Ben Yedder's penalty was saved by Dijon goalkeeper Saturnin Allagbe early in the second half.

Ben Yedder atoned for his missed spot-kick on 62 minutes, clipping in Monaco's second after Aleksandr Golovin intercepted a loose pass and slipped the ball through for the France striker.

Monaco lost Cesc Fabregas to injury in the closing stages, the Spanish midfielder clutching his hamstring as he was replaced having only come on as a half-time substitute.

Ben Yedder made no mistake with a second penalty in the final minute, notching twice for the second game in succession to take his tally for the season to 17 goals.

Niko Kovac's side have hauled themselves back into contention following a run of 13 wins in 16 matches since the start of the Calendar year.

Dijon have lost 12 top-flight matches in a row and are all but certain to be relegated to Ligue 2.

Related Topics

France Dijon Lille Monaco Sunday All Race

Recent Stories

Emaar Properties approves 10% dividend payment for ..

5 minutes ago

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; missile, drone attack a ..

20 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Police ban heavy-duty trucks during peak ..

35 minutes ago

Emirates Post Group issues commemorative stamps ce ..

35 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler congratulates King of Jordan on cent ..

4 hours ago

World Nuclear Association praises UAE&#039;s commi ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.