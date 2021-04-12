UrduPoint.com
Monaco Beat Dijon To Stay In Ligue 1 Title Hunt

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 12:00 AM

Monaco beat Dijon to stay in Ligue 1 title hunt

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :Monaco defeated basement side Dijon 3-0 on Sunday to stay in contention in a four-team title race in Ligue 1, moving back to within four points of leaders Lille.

Stevan Jovetic swept in the rebound after Wissam Ben Yedder's penalty was saved by Dijon goalkeeper Saturnin Allagbe early in the second half.

Ben Yedder atoned for his missed spot-kick on 62 minutes, clipping in Monaco's second after Aleksandr Golovin intercepted a loose pass and slipped the ball through for the France striker.

Monaco lost Cesc Fabregas to injury in the closing stages, the Spanish midfielder clutching his hamstring as he was replaced having only come on as a half-time substitute.

Ben Yedder made no mistake with a second penalty in the final minute, notching twice for the second game in succession to take his tally for the season to 17 goals.

Niko Kovac's side have hauled themselves back into contention following a run of 13 wins in 16 matches since the start of the Calendar year.

"We don't have our destiny in our hands to go looking for the title because we don't play Paris or Lille at the end of the season. But we want to stay in the race," said Kovac.

"I'm sorry to be boring, but when we're in a position to attack I will say so."Dijon matched the worst run ever in France's top flight after losing their 12th match in a row and are all but certain to be relegated to Ligue 2.

