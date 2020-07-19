UrduPoint.com
Monaco Confirm Moreno Exit As Kovac Awaits

Faizan Hashmi 18 seconds ago Sun 19th July 2020 | 07:40 PM

Monaco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :Monaco announced on Sunday the departure of coach Robert Moreno after barely six months in charge, with former Bayern Munich boss Niko Kovac expected to take over at the Ligue 1 club.

Ex-Spain coach Moreno, 42, was appointed in December after Leonardo Jardim was dismissed by Monaco for the second time in just over a year.

"The club has launched a procedure leading to the departure of Robert Moreno. The Spanish coach was informed of this in a preliminary meeting on Saturday," Monaco said in a statement.

"Our paths parted sooner than expected but I would like to thank Robert Moreno for accepting the challenge," added club vice-president Oleg Petrov.

"Together with his staff, Robert has done his utmost to improve the team, with enthusiasm and dedication of his time. I wish him all the best for the future."Monaco finished ninth in Ligue 1 this past season, failing to qualify for European football as the 2019-20 campaign was suspended in March and then declared over due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to club sources, former Croatia international Kovac will be appointed as Moreno's successor. Kovac, 48, was sacked by Bayern in November, months after leading them to a league and cup double.

