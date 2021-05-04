UrduPoint.com
Monaco Grand Prix To Allow 7,500 Spectators: Official

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 04:50 PM

Monaco Grand Prix to allow 7,500 spectators: official

Monaco, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :The Monaco Grand Prix, the most iconic race on the Formula One Calendar, will be held at the end of May with 7,500 spectators who will have to undergo PCR tests, the Principality's government announced on Tuesday.

"It is important that it is held with both a minimum participation of the public and the highest sanitary conditions," said the Minister of State Pierre Dartout.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

