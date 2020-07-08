Monaco loan German defender Henrichs to Leipzig

Monaco, July 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :German international Benjamin Henrichs has joined RB Leipzig on loan for next season from Monaco with an option to buy, the principality club announced on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old full-back, who last played for Germany at the 2017 Confederations Cup, signed for Monaco from Bayer Leverkusen in 2018 for a reported 20 million Euros ($22.

6 million).

Leipzig could reportedly make the deal permanent at the end of the 2020/21 campaign for 15 million euros.

Henrichs failed to impose himself in Ligue 1, making just 44 appearances in all competitions for Monaco, scoring once.