Monaco Loan Senegal Forward Balde To Sampdoria

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 01:50 AM

Monaco loan Senegal forward Balde to Sampdoria

Milan, Sept 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Monaco's Senegal striker Keita Balde has joined Serie A club Sampdoria on loan from Monaco with an option to buy, both clubs confirmed on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old, who tested positive for coronavirus during his medical this week in Genoa, has signed a deal with an option to make the move permanent until June 2025.

"President Massimo Ferrero and U.C. Sampdoria are pleased to announce that Keita Balde has joined the club from AS Monaco on loan with an option to make the move permanent," the Italian side said.

"The Senegal forward, born in Arbucies, Spain on 8 March 1995, has signed a contract with Sampdoria running until 30 June 2025," they added.

Balde joined Monaco from Lazio in 2017 for 30 million Euros ($35 million), and had already been loaned to Inter Milan during the 2018-2019 season.

Inter however did not take up an option to purchase the player for 25 million euros.

Balde played 60 times for Monaco, including six in the Champions League and scored 16 goals over two seasons.

His contract with the Ligue 1 side had been due to run until June 2022.

He becomes the 36th player to leave the Principality side this summer.

