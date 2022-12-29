Monaco prodigy Ben Seghir lights up Ligue 1, sparks memories of Thierry Henry

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :Defeated World Cup finalists France may have had a glimpse of the future on Wednesday when the 17-year-old Monaco forward Eliesse Ben Seghir secured all three points in a 3-2 win over Ligue 1 rivals Auxerre.

Thierry Henry was two months younger when he scored his first double for Monaco against Lens at 17 years and 8 months back in 1995, but the brilliance of Ben Seghir's brace on Wednesday brought back memories of the Arsenal and France star.

Not 18 until February Ben Seghir came on as a second half substitute for Wissam Ben Yedder, who had scored from the spot just before half time but was replaced anyway.

The newcomer unleashed his first goal within 12 minutes with an unstoppable shot to put Monaco 2-1 up.

He then delivered a solo effort to savour delivering a curling winner from outside the box to make it 3-2.

The Ligue 1 match was his first top flight game and after the final whistle the Monaco players led him to the away fans for a chorus of song and dance that will live long in the memory.

The win lifts Monaco up to fifth place in Ligue 1 on 30 points.

Ben Seghir grew up in Saint Tropez but is of Moroccan origin and has yet to decide who he will represent internationally though he has turned out for the France under-18's.

Out at the World Cup Morocco were beaten by France in the semi-final, while France then fell on penalties to Argentina in the final itself.

Earlier Wednesday Troyes drew 0-0 with Nantes while Ajaccio edged bottom side Angers 1-0.Paris-Saint Germain play Strasbourg in the big game Wednesday night.