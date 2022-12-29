UrduPoint.com

Monaco Prodigy Ben Seghir Lights Up Ligue 1, Sparks Memories Of Thierry Henry

Sumaira FH Published December 29, 2022 | 01:00 AM

Monaco prodigy Ben Seghir lights up Ligue 1, sparks memories of Thierry Henry

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :Defeated World Cup finalists France may have had a glimpse of the future on Wednesday when the 17-year-old Monaco forward Eliesse Ben Seghir secured all three points in a 3-2 win over Ligue 1 rivals Auxerre.

Thierry Henry was two months younger when he scored his first double for Monaco against Lens at 17 years and 8 months back in 1995, but the brilliance of Ben Seghir's brace on Wednesday brought back memories of the Arsenal and France star.

Not 18 until February Ben Seghir came on as a second half substitute for Wissam Ben Yedder, who had scored from the spot just before half time but was replaced anyway.

The newcomer unleashed his first goal within 12 minutes with an unstoppable shot to put Monaco 2-1 up.

He then delivered a solo effort to savour delivering a curling winner from outside the box to make it 3-2.

The Ligue 1 match was his first top flight game and after the final whistle the Monaco players led him to the away fans for a chorus of song and dance that will live long in the memory.

The win lifts Monaco up to fifth place in Ligue 1 on 30 points.

Ben Seghir grew up in Saint Tropez but is of Moroccan origin and has yet to decide who he will represent internationally though he has turned out for the France under-18's.

Out at the World Cup Morocco were beaten by France in the semi-final, while France then fell on penalties to Argentina in the final itself.

Earlier Wednesday Troyes drew 0-0 with Nantes while Ajaccio edged bottom side Angers 1-0.Paris-Saint Germain play Strasbourg in the big game Wednesday night.

Related Topics

World France Angers Nantes Ajaccio Auxerre Troyes Strasbourg Monaco Argentina Morocco February May All From Top Arsenal

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi bourse closes higher driven by banking s ..

Abu Dhabi bourse closes higher driven by banking sector

39 seconds ago
 5.7 magnitude earthquake in Kyrgyzstan

5.7 magnitude earthquake in Kyrgyzstan

45 seconds ago
 Russia, Cuba Committed to Implement Agreements Rea ..

Russia, Cuba Committed to Implement Agreements Reached on November 19-22 - Kreml ..

1 hour ago
 Exxon's German, Dutch Affiliates Sue EU Over New W ..

Exxon's German, Dutch Affiliates Sue EU Over New Windfall Tax on Oil Firms - Sta ..

1 hour ago
 Russian, Cuban Presidents Discuss Joint Energy, In ..

Russian, Cuban Presidents Discuss Joint Energy, Industry Projects - Kremlin

1 hour ago
 Football: French Ligue 1 table

Football: French Ligue 1 table

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.