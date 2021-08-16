UrduPoint.com

Monaco's Nuebel A Doubt For Champions League Play-off With 'stomach Issue'

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 11:20 PM

Monaco's Nuebel a doubt for Champions League play-off with 'stomach issue'

Monaco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Monaco goalkeeper Alexander Nuebel is a doubt for this week's home Champions League first leg play-off with Shakhtar Donetsk due to a "stomach issue", coach Niko Kovac said on Tuesday.

If the 24-year-old, on-loan from Bayern Munich, is unavailable Kovac is likely to start Poland under-21 international Radoslaw Majecki with last season's regular Benjamin Lecomte not registered for the competition.

"He has some stomach issues and doesn't feel too well," Kovac said at his eve of match press conference.

"We will see tomorrow," he added.

The Ukrainians, who finished third in their group last season despite beating Real Madrid twice, have a clean bill of health with Brazilian Pedrinho fit after being replaced in last week's third qualifying round second leg win over Genk after 37 minutes.

The Principality outfit are eyeing a first appearance in the Champions League since 2019 when they lost five of their six matches.

Related Topics

Monaco Donetsk Poland 2019 From Real Madrid Bayern Coach

Recent Stories

PMD forecast partly cloudy weather for city

PMD forecast partly cloudy weather for city

17 minutes ago
 UN Security Council Calls for End to Hostilities, ..

UN Security Council Calls for End to Hostilities, Union Government in Afghanista ..

17 minutes ago
 UN Secretary General Welcomes Agreement Between Ve ..

UN Secretary General Welcomes Agreement Between Venezuela Govt., Opposition - Sp ..

17 minutes ago
 Charity Medical Center in Kabul Says Overwhelmed A ..

Charity Medical Center in Kabul Says Overwhelmed After Airport Confrontation

21 minutes ago
 Chelsea's Lukaku more 'complete' after Inter spell ..

Chelsea's Lukaku more 'complete' after Inter spell

21 minutes ago
 Almost 50 Afghan Military Aircraft Illegally Enter ..

Almost 50 Afghan Military Aircraft Illegally Entered Uzbekistan in Past 2 Days - ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.