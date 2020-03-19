Monaco's Prince Albert II Has Coronavirus, No Concern For His Health: Palace
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 10:50 PM
Monaco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :Monaco's Prince Albert II has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the principality said in a statement Thursday, adding there were "no concerns for his health".
The titular head of the Mediterranean enclave is continuing to work from his private apartments at the royal palace, the statement said.