Monfils eases past Auger-Aliassime to retain Rotterdam title

Rotterdam, Netherlands, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :Gael Monfils defeated Canadian teenager Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-2, 6-4 on Sunday to win the Rotterdam Open for a second straight year.

Monfils, seeded third, has now won his last 10 matches at the tournament after claiming the 2019 title over Stan Wawrinka.

The trophy was the second in as many weeks for 33-year-old Monfils, champion last weekend in Montpellier.