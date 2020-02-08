Monfils reaches Montpellier final

Montpellier, France, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :Frenchman Gael Monfils reached his first final of the year when he beat Serbian Filip Krajinovic (44th in the world) 7-6 (7/4), 6-2 in Montpellier on Saturday.

Monfils, ranked number nine in the world, has won the tournament twice, in 2010 and 2014. He will play either Canadian Vasek Pospisil (ranked 132) or Belgian David Goffin (10) in Sunday's final.