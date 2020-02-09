Monfils reaches Montpellier final

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Montpellier, France, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2020 ) :Gael Monfils will face Vasek Pospisil in his first final of the year after the Frenchman beat Serbian Filip Krajinovic 7-6 (7/4), 6-2 in Montpellier on Saturday.

World number nine Monfils will take on Canadian Pospisil, who is ranked 132 in the world and upset second seed and world number 10 David Goffin 6-3, 1-6, 7-5.

Monfils, 33, has won the Montpellier tournament twice, in 2010 and 2014.