Mongolia adds 1,024 new COVID-19 cases

ULAN BATOR, June 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Mongoli/a reported 1,024 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 61,396, the country's health ministry said Thursday.

One of the latest cases was imported, and 9,045 samples were tested in the past day across the country, according to the ministry.

Meanwhile, the death toll reached 302 with two new fatalities, and the total number of recoveries rose by 535 to 51,983.

The Asian country launched a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign in late February, aiming to cover at least 60 percent of its 3.3 million people.

Over 1,860,900 Mongolians have so far received their first dose, and over 1,373,000 Mongolians have been fully vaccinated.