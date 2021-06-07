UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mongolia Adds 1,177 COVID-19 Infections

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 hours ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 10:50 AM

Mongolia adds 1,177 COVID-19 infections

ULAN BATOR, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) /APP):Mongolia confirmed 1,177 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, raising the national count to 66,443, the country's Health Ministry said Monday.

A total of 6,248 samples were tested across the country in the past day, the ministry said in a statement, adding that the latest confirmed cases were local infections.

Meanwhile, 300 more patients recovered from the disease, taking the total recoveries to 54,081, while the deaths totaled 327, with two more fatalities registered over the past day.

The Asian country launched a national vaccination campaign against COVID-19 in late February, in a bid to inoculate at least 60 percent of its 3.3 million population against the coronavirus.

So far, more than 1,525,500 Mongolians have been fully vaccinated, according to the ministry.

The country reported its first imported COVID-19 case in March 2020 and confirmed its first locally transmitted case in November.

Related Topics

Mongolia February March November 2020 From Asia Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PTI to clean sweep 2023 polls, make history: KP Mi ..

25 minutes ago

Less Than 25% of Americans Now Practicing Strict S ..

25 minutes ago

Melting Ice, Russian and Chinese Presence Boost Im ..

25 minutes ago

Pakistan to cut some import duties to boost manufa ..

25 minutes ago

US' Possible Replenishment of Israel's Iron Dome U ..

28 minutes ago

SEHA announces extended operating hours for the CO ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.