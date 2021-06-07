Mongolia adds 1,177 COVID-19 infections

(@FahadShabbir)

ULAN BATOR, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) /APP):Mongolia confirmed 1,177 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, raising the national count to 66,443, the country's Health Ministry said Monday.

A total of 6,248 samples were tested across the country in the past day, the ministry said in a statement, adding that the latest confirmed cases were local infections.

Meanwhile, 300 more patients recovered from the disease, taking the total recoveries to 54,081, while the deaths totaled 327, with two more fatalities registered over the past day.

The Asian country launched a national vaccination campaign against COVID-19 in late February, in a bid to inoculate at least 60 percent of its 3.3 million population against the coronavirus.

So far, more than 1,525,500 Mongolians have been fully vaccinated, according to the ministry.

The country reported its first imported COVID-19 case in March 2020 and confirmed its first locally transmitted case in November.