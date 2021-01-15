UrduPoint.com
Mongolia Adds 12 More COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 11:50 AM

Mongolia adds 12 more COVID-19 cases

ULAN BATOR, Jan. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Mongolia reported 12 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing its national tally to 1,491, said the country's National Center for Communicable Diseases (NCCD) on Friday.

"A total of 16,854 tests for COVID-19 were conducted across Mongolia yesterday and 12 of them were positive," said Amarjargal Ambaselmaa, head of the NCCD's Surveillance Department, at a press conference.

Ulan Bator as a whole has become a large epicenter of COVID-19, where there is now a high risk of infection, she said.

She urged the public to follow social distancing guidelines and maintain good personal hygiene habits.

The Asian country has so far recorded two COVID-19-related deaths and 909 recoveries.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

