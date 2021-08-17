Mongolia adds 1,298 new COVID-19 cases

(@FahadShabbir)

ULAN BATOR, Aug. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Mongolia's COVID-19 tally rose to 184,950 after 1,298 new cases had been registered over the past 24 hours, the country's health ministry said Tuesday.

Four more deaths were reported, bringing the national count to 884, said the ministry.

So far, 62.2 percent of Mongolia's population has been fully vaccinated since the Asian country launched a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign in late February.