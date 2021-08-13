UrduPoint.com

Mongolia Adds 1,453 New COVID-19 Cases

ULAN BATOR, Aug. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) --:Mongolia registered 1,453 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 179,889, the country's heath ministry said Friday.

The ministry said that the latest cases were all local infections and that 7,589 samples were tested in the past day across the country.

Meanwhile, two more fatalities were added to the death toll which stands now at 898, the ministry said in a statement.

The country launched a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign in late February, aiming to cover at least 60 percent of its population of 3.3 million.

So far, 68 percent of the country's total population have received their first dose, and 61.8 percent have been fully vaccinated, according to the ministry.

