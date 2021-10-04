UrduPoint.com

Mongolia Adds 1,501 New COVID-19 Cases, 14 More Deaths

ULAN BATOR, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Mongolia registered 1,501 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, raising the national tally to 312,376, the country's health ministry said on Monday.

One of the latest confirmed cases was imported from abroad, and the remaining ones were local infections, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, 14 more COVID-19 patients died in the past day, raising the national count to 1,274, according to the ministry.

There are now a total of 81,474 active COVID-19 cases in Mongolia, and most of them are receiving home-based care due to a shortage of hospital beds and medical staff.

So far, 65.5 percent of the total population of around 3.4 million has received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines, while 315,070 people have received the booster or third doses.

