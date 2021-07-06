Mongolia adds 1,643 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths

(@FahadShabbir)

ULAN BATOR, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Mongolia recorded 1,643 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 128,454, the country's health ministry said Tuesday.

Meanwhile, 10 more deaths and 2,572 new recoveries were reported during the same period, raising the national counts to 663 and 89,717, respectively, the ministry said in a statement.

The Asian country launched a national vaccination campaign in late February, with the aim of vaccinating at least 60 percent of its 3.3 million population.

So far, over 54 percent of the country's total population have been fully vaccinated against the virus, according to the ministry.