Mongolia adds 1,735 new COVID-19 cases

Sumaira FH 21 minutes ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 12:10 PM

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :-- COVID-19 infections in Mongolia increased by 1,735 over the past 24 hours to 137,788, the country's health ministry said Sunday.

The ministry said that 11 more fatalities and 3,756 new recoveries were reported, taking the national counts to 711 and 103,666, respectively.

The Asian country launched a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign in late February, aiming to cover at least 60 percent of its population of 3.3 million.

More than 2,103,400 Mongolians have so far received their first dose, and over 1,796,200 have been fully vaccinated.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

