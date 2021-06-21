Mongolia adds 2,268 new COVID-19 cases

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Mongolia reported 2,268 new COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours, taking the country's tally to 95,819, the health ministry said Monday.

A total of 11,295 samples were tested across the country in the past day, and the latest confirmed cases were local infections, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, 11 more deaths and 355 new recoveries from the disease were reported, taking the national counts to 463 and 63,468 respectively.

The Asian country launched a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign in late February, aiming to inoculate at least 60 percent of its population of 3.3 million.

More than 1,912,200 Mongolians have so far received their first dose, and over 1,696,200 have been fully vaccinated.