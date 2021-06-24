Mongolia adds 2,366 new COVID-9 cases

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) --:Mongolia reported 2,366 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, raising the national caseload to 102,629, the health ministry said on Thursday.

Thirteen more fatalities were reported in the past day, bringing the nationwide death toll to 500, the ministry said in a statement, adding that 1,059 more patients recovered, taking the total recoveries to 66,602.

The Asian country launched a national vaccination campaign against COVID-19 in late February, with the aim of covering at least 60 percent of its population of 3.3 million.

More than 1,713,700 Mongolians have been fully vaccinated so far.