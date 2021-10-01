Mongolia adds 2,519 new COVID-19 cases, 18 more deaths

ULAN BATOR, Oct. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Mongolia's COVID-19 tally rose to 306,603 after 2,519 more local infections were registered over the past 24 hours, the country's health ministry said Friday.

Meanwhile, 18 more COVID-19 patients aged over 20 died in the past day, bringing the national tally to 1,222, the ministry said in a statement.

In addition, there are now more than 86,000 active COVID-19 cases in the country, and most of them are receiving home-based care due to a shortage of hospital beds and medical staff, according to the ministry.

So far, 65.5 percent of the total population has received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines. However, the resurgence of COVID-19 has continued due to the Delta wave, and more than 2,000 infections and nearly 20 deaths have been reported daily in the country with a population of around 3.4 million.

The health authorities have urged the public to strictly follow all health protocols.