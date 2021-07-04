Mongolia adds 2,520 new COVID-19 cases

(@FahadShabbir)

ULAN BATOR, July 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) --:Mongolia reported 2,520 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, raising its national caseload to 125,260, the country's health ministry said Sunday.

The ministry said that a total of 8,834 samples were tested across Mongolia in the past day.

One of the latest confirmed cases was imported from abroad, and the remaining ones were local infections.

In the past day, 10 patients died from the virus, pushing the death toll to 641, while the number of recoveries grew by 1,886 to 84,819, said the ministry.