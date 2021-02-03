Mongolia adds 27 more COVID-19 cases to 1,859

ULAN BATOR, Feb. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Mongolia recorded 27 more COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing its national tally to 1,859, the country's National Center for Communicable Diseases (NCCD) said Wednesday.

"A total of 15,897 tests for COVID-19 were conducted across Mongolia yesterday and 27 of them were positive," Amarjargal Ambaselmaa, head of the NCCD's surveillance department, said at a daily press conference.

The latest cases were locally transmitted and detected in the country's capital Ulan Bator, Ambaselmaa said, adding that the number of COVID-19 infections in the capital city has risen to 1,024.

Meanwhile, 21 more patients recovered from the disease, bringing the total recoveries to 1,392, she said.

The Asian country has so far recorded four COVID-19-related deaths.