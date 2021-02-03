UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mongolia Adds 27 More COVID-19 Cases To 1,859

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 11:50 AM

Mongolia adds 27 more COVID-19 cases to 1,859

ULAN BATOR, Feb. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Mongolia recorded 27 more COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing its national tally to 1,859, the country's National Center for Communicable Diseases (NCCD) said Wednesday.

"A total of 15,897 tests for COVID-19 were conducted across Mongolia yesterday and 27 of them were positive," Amarjargal Ambaselmaa, head of the NCCD's surveillance department, said at a daily press conference.

The latest cases were locally transmitted and detected in the country's capital Ulan Bator, Ambaselmaa said, adding that the number of COVID-19 infections in the capital city has risen to 1,024.

Meanwhile, 21 more patients recovered from the disease, bringing the total recoveries to 1,392, she said.

The Asian country has so far recorded four COVID-19-related deaths.

Related Topics

Mongolia From Asia

Recent Stories

Rihana extends support for protesting farmers in I ..

5 minutes ago

The issues of cooperation between Turkmenistan and ..

17 minutes ago

BISP removes over 29, 961 new individuals from the ..

28 minutes ago

COVID-19 kills 56 more people during last 24 hours ..

34 minutes ago

UAE Press: Amid pandemic, digital wellbeing is cru ..

2 hours ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 3 February 2021

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.