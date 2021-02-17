Mongolia adds 28 new COVID-19 cases, 2,444 in total

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ULAN BATOR, Feb. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Mongolia on Wednesday reported 28 more COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections to 2,444, according to an official statement.

Meanwhile, 17 more patients have recovered from the disease, bringing the nationwide tally to 1,777, said the country's National Center for Communicable Diseases, adding that the country has recorded four COVID-19-related deaths so far.

Mongolia is expected to launch a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign next week, according to the health ministry.

The Asian country is planning to vaccinate at least 60 percent of its 3.3 million population, and 20 percent of them will be vaccinated under COVAX, a global initiative to ensure quick and equal access to vaccines against the virus, the ministry said.