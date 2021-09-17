Mongolia adds 3,234 new COVID-19 cases

ULAN BATOR, Sept. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Mongolia on Thursday confirmed 3,234 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the national tally to 266,680, its health ministry said.

Meanwhile, eight deaths were reported, taking the nationwide death toll to 1,074.

The Asian country launched a national COVID-19 vaccination campaign in late February, aiming to cover at least 60 percent of its population. So far, more than 65 percent of its population have received two doses.

The health ministry is urging the public to receive booster or third doses of the vaccine as the highly contagious Delta variant of the virus is spreading fast across the country.