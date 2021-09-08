UrduPoint.com

Mongolia Adds 3,677 New COVID-19 Cases, 6 More Deaths

Muhammad Irfan 23 minutes ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 06:10 PM

ULAN BATOR, Sep 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :Mongolia's COVID-19 infections grew by 3,677 to 243,719 in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said Wednesday.

It also marked the eighth straight day to exceed 3,000 cases daily.

The disease has so far claimed 982 lives in the country after six more patients aged over 60 died in the past day.

More than 19,400 COVID-19 patients across the country remain hospitalized, while over 29,600 asymptomatic or mild cases are receiving treatment at home, according to the ministry.

The resurgence of infections came with the highly contagious Delta variant spreading fast in most of the country's 21 provinces.

Health authorities said the country's Delta wave is expected to peak in late September, urging the public to follow all relevant health guidelines.

The Asian country reported its first imported COVID-19 case in March 2020, and confirmed its first locally transmitted case in November last year.

