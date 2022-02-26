UrduPoint.com

Mongolia Adds 390 New COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 26, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Mongolia adds 390 new COVID-19 cases

ULAN BATOR, Feb. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) --:Mongolia's health ministry on Saturday confirmed 390 new local COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 464,784.

Meanwhile, no new deaths from the viral disease were recorded in the past day, so the country's COVID-19 death toll remains at 2,095, the ministry said.

Currently, there are a total of 12,287 active COVID-19 cases across Mongolia.

So far, 66.8 percent of the country's 3.4 million people have received two COVID-19 vaccine doses, while more than 1 million people aged over 18 received a third shot.

In addition, more than 102,600 people have received a fourth shot.

