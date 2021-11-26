Mongolia adds 586 new COVID-19 cases, five more deaths

ULAN BATOR, Nov. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) --:Mongolia registered 586 new local infections of COVID-19 and five more deaths over the past 24 hours, bringing the respective totals to 381,318 and 1,908, the country's health ministry said on Friday.

Currently, a total of 6,927 COVID-19 patients, including 240 pregnant women and 1,407 children are being hospitalized across the country, while 13,899 patients are receiving home-based care.

So far, over 66 percent of the country's population of 3.4 million has received two COVID-19 vaccine doses, while 621,950 people over 18 years of age have received the booster dose.