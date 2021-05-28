Mongolia adds 785 new COVID-19 cases

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :-- Mongolia reported 785 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 55,852, the country's health ministry said Friday.

The ministry said that the latest cases were local infections, and that 7,339 samples were tested in the past day across the country.

Meanwhile, five more deaths and 75 more recoveries were reported, taking the death toll to 277 and the total number of recoveries to 48,749, the ministry said in a statement.

The Asian country launched a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign in late February, aiming to cover at least 60 percent of its 3.3 million people.

Over 1,847,200 Mongolians have so far received their first dose, and over 1,025,300 have been fully vaccinated