UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mongolia Adds 785 New COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 01:10 PM

Mongolia adds 785 new COVID-19 cases

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :-- Mongolia reported 785 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 55,852, the country's health ministry said Friday.

The ministry said that the latest cases were local infections, and that 7,339 samples were tested in the past day across the country.

Meanwhile, five more deaths and 75 more recoveries were reported, taking the death toll to 277 and the total number of recoveries to 48,749, the ministry said in a statement.

The Asian country launched a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign in late February, aiming to cover at least 60 percent of its 3.3 million people.

Over 1,847,200 Mongolians have so far received their first dose, and over 1,025,300 have been fully vaccinated

Related Topics

Mongolia February Asia Million

Recent Stories

PM performs commercial launch of Rashakai Special ..

1 minute ago

Armenian Defense Ministry Refutes Shelling of Azer ..

1 minute ago

BLM Co-Founder Khan-Cullors Steps Down as Executiv ..

2 minutes ago

Lukashenko Hopes to Agree With Putin on Resuming A ..

2 minutes ago

Germany's Vice-Chancellor Calls for International ..

2 minutes ago

Thai Regulator Greenlights COVID Vaccine by China' ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.