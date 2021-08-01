Mongolia adds 992 new COVID-19 cases

UrduPoint.com

Sun 01st August 2021 | 12:30 PM

ULAN BATOR, Aug. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :-- COVID-19 infections in Mongolia increased by 992 over the past 24 hours to 165,147, the country's health ministry said Sunday.

A total of 6,075 samples were tested across the country in the past day, and the latest confirmed cases were all locally transmitted, the ministry said in a statement.

Meanwhile, five patients aged 61-80 died from the disease in the past day, pushing the national death toll to 847.

The Asian country launched a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign in late February, aiming to cover at least 60 percent of its population of 3.3 million.

More than 2,177,100 Mongolians have so far received their first dose, and over 1,981,290 have been fully vaccinated.

