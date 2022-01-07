Mongolia begins offering 4th dose of COVID-19 vaccine after first cases of Omicron variant confirmed

(@FahadShabbir)

ULAN BATOR, Jan. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :Mongolia started offering a fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine to its citizens on a voluntary basis on Friday after the first 12 cases of Omicron variant have been confirmed in the country.

"The Omicron variant has entered our country. It was a matter of time," the country's health ministry said. "Therefore, starting today, citizens will be able to get the fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine on a voluntary basis." Mongolia's COVID-19 tally has reached 393,757 after 773 new infections were reported over the past 24 hours.

Less than 400 infections had been reported daily until Tuesday, and however, the number of daily infections has been resurging in the country in recent days due to New Year celebrations.

The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed 1,995 lives after one more related death was reported in the past day.

So far, 66.5 percent of Mongolia's population of 3.4 million have received two COVID-19 vaccine doses, while 929,705 people aged over 18 have received the third dose.