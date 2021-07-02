UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mongolia Cancels Naadam Celebrations Due To Pandemic

Muhammad Irfan 24 seconds ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 12:50 PM

Mongolia cancels Naadam celebrations due to pandemic

ULAN BATOR, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :The Mongolian government on Friday decided to cancel this year's celebrations of the national holiday Naadam due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The move came after hundreds of Mongolians held a protest in the central square of the country's capital Ulan Bator, demanding canceling the holiday amid a resurgence of COVID-19 cases.

Originally, the country had decided to mark Naadam with a live broadcast on both television channels and social media this year due to the pandemic.

Inscribed in UNESCO's List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, the official holiday is celebrated from July 11-15.

Naadam, which means "games" in the Mongolian language and features horse racing, archery and wrestling, is the most widely watched festival for foreign tourists in the nomadic country.

As of Friday, Mongolia has registered a total of 120,339 COVID-19 infections, with 611 deaths

Related Topics

Protest Social Media Mongolia July TV From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan achieves the highest ever export target

8 minutes ago

This time US will not be provided bases, General B ..

43 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 24 more lives during last 24 hours ..

59 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 2, 2021 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

17th Liwa Date Festival to start July 15

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.