UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mongolia Conducts Over Half Million Tests For COVID-19 So Far

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 25 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 05:20 PM

Mongolia conducts over half million tests for COVID-19 so far

ULAN BATOR, Dec. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Mongolia has conducted more than half a million tests for COVID-19 so far, the country's Prime Minister Ukhnaa Khurelsukh said Wednesday.

"We will continue to take all possible measures to protect our citizens from the virus. Our country has conducted a total of more than 557,000 tests for COVID-19 so far," Khurelsukh told a press conference after the government's regular meeting.

He urged citizens to wear masks and comply with social distancing guidelines to protect themselves and their loved ones from the virus.

Mongolia confirmed its first locally-transmitted coronavirus case on Nov. 11 after no cases of local transmission since the outbreak of the pandemic.

In less than a month, Mongolia has reported about 460 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, already surpassing the number of imported cases reported since March.

The country's nationwide lockdown, imposed on Nov. 12 after reporting its first locally transmitted case, expired on Dec. 1. But the government has extended the lockdown in Ulan Bator and the provinces of Selenge and Arkhangai until Dec. 14.

As of Wednesday, Mongolia has reported 893 COVID-19 cases, and among them, 384 patients have recovered from the disease.

The Asian country, with a population of over 3 million, has not seen a single COVID-19 related death so far.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Mongolia March All From Government Asia Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

2020 becomes TECNO’s year with the highest scale ..

13 minutes ago

Hina Pervaiz Butt tenders resignation in move agai ..

33 minutes ago

Pakistan’s fastest growing AIoT brand realme is ..

39 minutes ago

Moon vows gov't effort for additional coronavirus ..

8 seconds ago

Accused died in police custody lahore

10 seconds ago

Scientists should come up with significant researc ..

11 seconds ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.