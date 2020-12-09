Mongolia conducts over half million tests for COVID-19 so far

(@FahadShabbir)

ULAN BATOR, Dec. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Mongolia has conducted more than half a million tests for COVID-19 so far, the country's Prime Minister Ukhnaa Khurelsukh said Wednesday.

"We will continue to take all possible measures to protect our citizens from the virus. Our country has conducted a total of more than 557,000 tests for COVID-19 so far," Khurelsukh told a press conference after the government's regular meeting.

He urged citizens to wear masks and comply with social distancing guidelines to protect themselves and their loved ones from the virus.

Mongolia confirmed its first locally-transmitted coronavirus case on Nov. 11 after no cases of local transmission since the outbreak of the pandemic.

In less than a month, Mongolia has reported about 460 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, already surpassing the number of imported cases reported since March.

The country's nationwide lockdown, imposed on Nov. 12 after reporting its first locally transmitted case, expired on Dec. 1. But the government has extended the lockdown in Ulan Bator and the provinces of Selenge and Arkhangai until Dec. 14.

As of Wednesday, Mongolia has reported 893 COVID-19 cases, and among them, 384 patients have recovered from the disease.

The Asian country, with a population of over 3 million, has not seen a single COVID-19 related death so far.