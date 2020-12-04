Mongolia confirms 12 more COVID-19 cases

ULAN BATOR, Dec. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Mongolia reported 12 more COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 831, the country's National Center for Communicable Diseases (NCCD) said Friday.

The latest confirmed cases were locally transmitted, including three in health workers, said Amarjargal Ambaselmaa, head of the NCCD's Surveillance Department, at a daily press conference.

A total of 399 locally-transmitted cases have been reported nationwide, notably in the capital city of Ulan Bator and provinces of Selenge, Darkhan-Uul, Govisumber, Orkhon, Dornogovi and Arkhangai.

The first locally-transmitted case in Mongolia was found in a woman, whose 29-year-old husband, a transport driver, returned from Russia and tested positive for the virus four days after he was released from a 21-day mandatory isolation on Nov. 6.

The Asian country's nationwide lockdown, imposed on Nov. 12, expired Tuesday.

However, the government has extended the lockdown in Ulan Bator and the provinces of Selenge and Arkhangai by 10 days until Dec. 11.

The country has recorded 365 recoveries with no deaths so far.