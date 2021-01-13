UrduPoint.com
Mongolia Confirms 13 More COVID-19 Cases

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 10:30 AM

ULAN BATOR, Jan. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Mongolia reported 13 more COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours after 16,975 tests were conducted nationwide, the National Center for Communicable Diseases (NCCD) said on Wednesday.

The latest confirmed cases were locally transmitted or reported here in the country's capital, the NCCD said in a statement.

Mongolia has recorded 1,469 confirmed cases, including around 1,100 locally-transmitted ones, according to the center.

The Asian country, with a population of 3.3 million, has so far registered two COVID-19-related deaths and 909 recoveries

